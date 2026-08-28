Nepal flash floods: TN Ministers meet Foreign Secretary, hold discussions on rescuing stranded Tamils

CHENNAI: A delegation of Tamil Nadu Ministers comprising Aadhav Arjuna, A Raj Mohan, R Vinoth and K Thennarasu, on Friday, met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and held discussions on the ongoing rescue operations in Nepal.

Official sources said the meeting focussed particularly on the safety, well-being and safe evacuation of Tamil Nadu residents who had travelled to Nepal, and on coordinating necessary assistance with the Union government for their rescue and return.

Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi, K Venkat Narayana, Chief Resident Commissioner R Jaya and NRT Commissioner R Sadheesh were also present during the meeting.

On Thursday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reviewed the ongoing steps taken for rescuing the Tamils stranded in Nepal and deputed four Ministers to New Delhi to coordinate the measures for bringing back Tamils from Nepal safely.

Also, the CM deputed a team of officials led by the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar, to Kathmandu to oversee the relief and rescue measures in coordination with Nepali authorities and facilitate the safe return of survivors.

School Education Minister A Raj Mohan said that, so far, the details of 103 people who had travelled to Nepal for spiritual yatra and more details about their whereabouts are being gathered.