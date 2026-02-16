TN Cong chief slams party MP on power sharing with DMK, asks if he is bigger than AICC leadership

CHENNAI: TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Monday slammed party MP Manickam Tagore for his views on power sharing with the DMK and said no one is bigger than AICC leaders who have already asked party members to refrain from expressing their opinion in public.

Wondering why Tagore spoke about power sharing only during the upcoming Assembly election, he said the party members should avoid publicly expressing their views on alliance.

"I don't know about it," Selvaperunthagai replied when reporters sought his comment on Manickam Tagore's meeting in Madurai on February 15 demanding a share in power with the ruling DMK.

The meeting of the party's Madurai South District Congress Committee held in Tirupparankundram under the Virudhunagar MP, passed resolutions to this effect.

"As president of TNCC I strictly follow the AICC's instructions. We have been told not to talk about alliances in public forum.

Our leaders: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal have told us not to publicly express views. I don't know if there's anyone bigger than these leaders in the Congress," he said.