Kamal Haasan's maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha: An ace Parliamentarian in the making?

"Democratic juggernaut will roll over differences, never over people... No government is permanent... Ongoing SIR exercise is a spell check story of the living dead..."

These are a few statements from the recent maiden speech of actor and MP Kamal Haasan in the Rajya Sabha.

His unvarnished criticism of the Union government gained widespread attention among netizens.

In the eleven-minute speech, Kamal also invoked revolutionary Telugu poet Sri Sri's most famous lines, "Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi" (The wheels of Lord Jagannatha’s chariot are coming, coming!), highlighting that annihilation of social injustice and inequality is inevitable.