Kamal Haasan's maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha: An ace Parliamentarian in the making?
"Democratic juggernaut will roll over differences, never over people... No government is permanent... Ongoing SIR exercise is a spell check story of the living dead..."
These are a few statements from the recent maiden speech of actor and MP Kamal Haasan in the Rajya Sabha.
His unvarnished criticism of the Union government gained widespread attention among netizens.
In the eleven-minute speech, Kamal also invoked revolutionary Telugu poet Sri Sri's most famous lines, "Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi" (The wheels of Lord Jagannatha’s chariot are coming, coming!), highlighting that annihilation of social injustice and inequality is inevitable.
The video clip went viral in a matter of hours on social media platforms, rousing curiosity about the issues that Kamal, as a parliamentarian, would voice on behalf of the people in the coming days.
As an actor, Kamal never failed to play characters that dwell on the apathy of society.
In Varumayin Niram Sigappu (1980), he plays Rangan, a well-read, angry, unemployed youngster. The film was set against the backdrop of India's unemployment crisis in the 1970s, with chronic unemployment rising to 7.1 million (World Bank data) in 1978.
In Guna (1991), Kamal plays a patient affected with obstructive neurosis, troubled by intrusive and obsessive thoughts. The film threw light on how people with complex mental health issues are often misunderstood by society.
In Mahanadhi (1994), he plays Krishnaswamy, a father conned into a fraudulent chit fund scam by a friend, leading him to land in jail. He later learns that her daughter was sold into prostitution and fights back to rescue her. Mahanadhi underlines child trafficking and women's exploitation through a father's traumatic search.
In Indian (1996), Kamal plays a dual role, a father and a son, having contradictory approaches and opinions on systemic corruption.
His many directorial ventures, too, had been a step ahead, focusing on propelling progressive thoughts and breaking stereotypes.
His 1992 cult classic Thevar Magan deals with rampant caste conflicts that prevailed in the southern districts of the state. The hard-hitting film spread a vital message: "Caste is no pride. Study. Educate."
Interestingly, the movie was released in October, months after the brutal Sennagarampatti incident.
In July 1992, in Sennagarampatti in Madurai district, two Scheduled Caste men were killed by caste Hindus after over nine acres of HR&CE land, usually taken on lease by caste Hindus during auctions, were taken by Scheduled Caste men that year.
In Virumaandi (2004), an interesting movie based on the Rashomon effect, involving a nonlinear narrative about a crime in a village, he strongly advocates against the death sentence.
As a screenplay writer for Anbe Sivam (2003), Kamal, in all subtlety, highlighted that there exists no socialism and capitalism at the behest of love.
Kamal has always been futuristic as well. In a casual conversation with Madhavan's character in a hotel room in the movie, he explains about tsunamis and the magnitude of destruction caused by them.
Just a year later, in 2004, the tsunami hit the Tamil Nadu coastline, devastating Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari and Chennai districts, leaving over 7000 people dead.
Even in the recent blockbuster Vikram (2022), on the theme of the drug mafia, Kamal questions, "Are you aware of the actual effects of drug addiction? People are thinking of it as a modern version of betel leaves and tobacco. No. Not at all. It took 80 million years for us to turn into humans from monkeys; the addiction has all the potential to disrupt it."
Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanagaraj had shared that he sought help from Kamal to pen the dialogues for this particular sequence.
This triggered a discussion about evolutionary perspectives on substance and behavioural addictions among the general public.
Peer Mohammed, writer and journalist, said, "Kamal is on the right track in Parliament. He effectively utilised his 'celebrity status' to highlight issues of national importance to a wider audience with larger gravity."
Mohammed also recalled a incident in 2019 when Kamal stumbled while handling questions in a one-on-one with then BJP minister Smriti Irani in a national debate show.
"The incident sparked an impression that Kamal is a great performer on screen, but not in the political arena. In 2026, he changed people's views. The maiden speech wasn't a disappointment at all," he said.
Writer and film director Rasi Azhagappan, also a close associate of Kamal Hassan, said, "Kamal had always emphasised a bottom-to-top approach, be it in cinema or politics. He always intends to highlight contemporary issues, both developments and agonies, on the screen."
When asked about the 'I don't understand what he is speaking' attack often launched at Kamal, Azhagappan highlighted, "He is voicing out for the marginalised indeed, but the issue is that he uses an elitist vocabulary that many find difficult to comprehend. But with the clarity he expressed in the maiden speech, he will brush away that criticism as well."
He added, "With the time constraints in expressing views in Parliament, his upcoming speeches will likely be precise and to the point."
In short, Kamal has never shied away from expressing dissent and presenting complex themes on the big screen even if it thrust him in the midst of controversy. Adapt to changes, be it technology or culture, was his approach.
Will he repeat the same during his tenure as a parliamentarian? His maiden speech certainly hinted so.