11.19 per cent economic growth in TN due to projects signed during AIADMK regime: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that Tamil Nadu was recording an economic growth of 11.19 per cent due to the industrial projects that were signed during the previous regime.

Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, took a dig at the DMK government, quoting the comments made by Chief Minister M K Stalin that Tamil Nadu signed Rs 10.62 lakh crore of investments, and of this, 77 per cent of those projects have been fulfilled.

"If that is the case, today 25 lakh jobs should have been created. What the chief minister is saying is a blatant lie," Palaniswami said, while addressing a public meeting in neighbouring Thiruvallur late Saturday.

Appealing to the gathering to vote for AIADMK and alliance partners in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he said in 2019, the AIADMK government conducted the Global Investors Meet during which Rs 3.05 lakh crore worth of investment commitments were received by signing 304 MoUs with various companies.