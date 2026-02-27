CM Stalin leads State in bidding adieu to comrade Nallakannu with red salute

CHENNAI: The red flags in Chennai flew at half-mast on Thursday as thousands of communist party cadres and general public paid homage to widely respected CPI leader R Nallakannu at Balan Illam, the party’s state headquarters, where his mortal remains were kept.

Before his body was taken in a long procession from the party office in T Nagar to the Madras Medical College in the afternoon, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin paid a visit for the second time since the demise the leader on Wednesday to pay his last respects.

Raising his fist above the shoulder, Stalin, in the presence of alliance party leaders, raised slogans of “Veera Vanakkam” (Valiant Salute) and “Sevvanakkam” (Red Salute) to Nallakannu, hailing him as “Thagaisal Thamizhar” and a fighter, with all assembled leaders and cadre repeating the slogans.

Thousands of CPI and CPM workers, along with members of DMK-led alliance parties, stood in long lines to see their beloved leader one last time.

From early morning, a never-ending line of people moved slowly toward his casket. Leaders from all political sides, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vaiko, Thirumavalavan, Premalatha Vijayakanth, Selvaperunthgai, Peter Alphonse, D Raja, and Seeman, stood side-by-side to honour him. Several leaders of the CPI party across the country came to pay their tribute. Members from the film world, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Sathyaraj, Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan, also came to pay their respects.