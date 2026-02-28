West Asia tensions disrupt air travel; 20 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, at least 20 flights to and from the Middle East have been cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, according to officials at Chennai International Airport.

Flights operated by IndiGo, Air India, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Oman Air and Akasa Air were among those affected, airport sources said. Both arrivals and departures were hit, disrupting services on key routes linking Chennai with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain and Muscat — corridors vital for business travel, migrant workers and transit passengers.

IndiGo cancelled multiple services connecting Chennai with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha, including late-night arrivals and early-morning departures. Air India called off its Dubai–Chennai and Chennai–Dubai flights scheduled for the early hours of February 28, as well as an evening departure the same day. Gulf carriers Etihad Airways and Gulf Air suspended operations on the Abu Dhabi and Bahrain sectors.

The disruption extended beyond scheduled cancellations. One Oman Air flight bound for Muscat was forced to return to Chennai shortly after take-off, airport officials said.