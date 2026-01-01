Nainar requests Amit Shah to take ‘appropriate action’ on TN’s law & order issue

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and “take appropriate action” regarding the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

Nagenthran’s letter comes in the wake of the recent incident of four juveniles brutally assaulting a youth from Odisha, who was travelling on a train near Tiruttani, with machetes and posting a video of the assault online.

Incidentally, another scuffle that took place at the Tiruttani railway station and the assault of a migrant worker in Coimbatore led to further criticism from opposition parties on Wednesday.

Police, however, said that the second incident at the Tiruttani station took place because the victim Jamal, a local who sells old sarees, was in an inebriated state and had said something inappropriate to two youngsters who were walking along the platform, before being beaten up. According to the FIR filed based on Jamal’s complaint, he had consumed liquor with his friend nearby and had come to the railway station to relieve himself and not to board any train.

A release by the government railway police said that it did not appear that the two youngsters were at the station to engage in any unlawful activities. It added that two special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects who are currently absconding.