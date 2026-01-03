Tamil Nadu's first Jallikattu of 2026 inaugurated at Thatchankurichi

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tamil Nadu’s first Jallikattu event of 2026 was inaugurated at 8 am on Saturday at Thatchankurichi near Gandharvakottai, amid elaborate security arrangements and strict adherence to government norms.

The bull-taming sport was inaugurated by S Regupathy, Minister for Natural Resources, and Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, in the presence of the Pudukkottai District Collector and senior police officials.

The event is being held as part of the annual St. Vinnerppu Church festival and is organised by villagers of Thatchankurichi. The Jallikattu is being conducted following the issuance of the Government Order dated December 31, 2025, permitting the conduct of the sport for the year.

Police officials said Thatchankurichi traditionally hosts Tamil Nadu’s first Jallikattu of the calendar year, marking the beginning of the season across the State. Large crowds began arriving at the Jallikattu thidal from early morning hours from across the state, particularly from neighbouring Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Ariyalur districts.

As per police estimates, around 7,000 spectators are expected to witness the event throughout the day. Nearly 900 bulls have been registered, while about 300 tamers are participating. Officials from the Animal Husbandry, Revenue and Health departments are present at the venue with mobile clinics and doctors to ensure compliance with safety and animal welfare norms.

Before the release of the bulls, organisers and tamers took the customary Jallikattu pledge, reaffirming their commitment to uphold Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage, ensure that no cruelty is inflicted on bulls, and follow prescribed rules to prevent injuries to both animals and participants.

Elaborate bandobust arrangements have been made, with 218 police personnel deployed under the supervision of an Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police and three Deputy Superintendents of Police. Police officials and revenue officials said the event has been proceeding smoothly so far, with no untoward incidents reported till 10 am.