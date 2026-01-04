DMK most corrupt regime; 20% 'commission' rules, alleges Amit Shah in BJP's Tamil Nadu rally

PUDUKOTTAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu, calling it the most corrupt in the country, where a "20 per cent cut money" norm prevailed.

The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that the NDA would emerge victorious in the Assembly polls due this year in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Making a strong pro-Tamil pitch, Shah said that while Chief Minister M K Stalin made false accusations against the NDA of ignoring Tamil, it was the PM Modi-led regime that has implemented a slew of measures to promote the language.

He accused the DMK of consistently disrespecting Hinduism and the sentiments of Hindus in Tamil Nadu and for "failing" the farmers of the state.

Addressing a mega rally here to mark the culmination of a yatra undertaken by the party's state president, Nainar Nagenthran, Shah listed out the BJP-NDA's wins since 2024, including a third consecutive victory in Haryana and the wins in Delhi and Bihar, and said it was now the turn of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to join the list.

By way of a robust alliance of AIADMK, BJP and others, the NDA will emerge victorious, he said, alleging that the DMK government has failed on all fronts.

The BJP's grand public meeting here marked the culmination of Nagenthran's state-wide yatra 'Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamilanin Payanam' (A Tamil's yatra for Tamil Nadu's rise) that commenced in Madurai on October 12.