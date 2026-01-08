Satellite tagging of Olive Ridley turtles begins off Chennai coast, aims to map critical habitats

CHENNAI: The satellite tagging of Olive Ridley turtles along the Chennai coast commenced on Thursday, marking the start of a two-year scientific study aimed at tracking fine-scale movements and near-shore habitat use of the endangered marine species.

The project is being jointly implemented by the State forest department, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), following administrative and financial sanction issued by the State government in August 2025.

According to the Government Order, the study titled “Tracking fine-scale movements and near-shore use of Olive Ridley turtles of the Tamil Nadu coast” will be carried out during the 2025–26 and 2026–27 nesting seasons with a total sanctioned outlay of Rs 84 lakh.

The research aims to identify critical near-shore breeding, foraging and congregation areas, map migratory routes, and generate data to regulate fisheries-related activities during the nesting period.

Mohit Mudliar, wildlife biologist from WII, said the satellite tagging would help answer long-standing questions about turtle behaviour off the Tamil Nadu coast.

“We want to understand whether turtles remain close to shore or move long distances, where they forage and mate, and how their movement patterns change before and after nesting,” he said.