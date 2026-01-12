Alliance pact: Ramadoss demands ECI action on son

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking legal and criminal action against his son Anbumani Ramadoss for holding alliance talks with the AIADMK, claiming that the latter is not even a member of the party. He also alleged that Anbumani had forged the documents related to the extension of his party presidency, which were submitted before the commission.
In his letter to the ECI, dated January 10, the veteran leader said the attempt by Anbumani (to forge an alliance) with the AIADMK is not merely illegal but also merits civil and criminal action for impersonating him and the PMK.
“Kindly take appropriate legal action for the same, apart from registering a criminal case for the unauthorised use of my party name for political gain by Anbumani and others at the earliest,” Ramadoss said.
‘Anbumani committed fraud, forgery to extend presidency’
He added that the issue should be widely publicised so as to enable political parties to be cautious henceforth with such ‘unauthorised persons’.
Ramadoss also sent copies of the letter to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Director General of Police (Law and Order), and Home Secretary.
Stating that he has been running the PMK from July 16, 1989, and the party has had many MLAs, MPs and central ministers, the PMK founder said, “However in the recent past, my party lost its recognition due to poor performance in the elections during the tenure of Anbumani, who was holding the post of party president (May 28, 2022 to May 28, 2025). But Anbumani committed fraud and forgery against the ECI and obtained fraudulent documents for presidency extension which was not authorised by the party or by-laws,” the PMK founder said.
Ramadoss also said the above case was a subject matter before the Delhi High Court, which clarified that Anbumani was not declared as president by the ECI as it has no authority to decide it. “As such, from December 4, 2025, Anbumani cannot claim to be the president of PMK. However, I assumed charge as the president of the PMK as advised by the ECI via its communication dated November 27, 2025,” he added.
“Apart from that, the competent political forum without any rival claim by anyone much less by Anbumani, who is not even a member of the party, has unanimously selected me — S Ramadoss — as the (party) president with effect from December 17, 2025. Hence, except me, no one else has any right to hold alliance talks with any registered political party,” he asserted.