Alliance pact: Ramadoss demands ECI action on son

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking legal and criminal action against his son Anbumani Ramadoss for holding alliance talks with the AIADMK, claiming that the latter is not even a member of the party. He also alleged that Anbumani had forged the documents related to the extension of his party presidency, which were submitted before the commission.

In his letter to the ECI, dated January 10, the veteran leader said the attempt by Anbumani (to forge an alliance) with the AIADMK is not merely illegal but also merits civil and criminal action for impersonating him and the PMK.

“Kindly take appropriate legal action for the same, apart from registering a criminal case for the unauthorised use of my party name for political gain by Anbumani and others at the earliest,” Ramadoss said.

‘Anbumani committed fraud, forgery to extend presidency’

He added that the issue should be widely publicised so as to enable political parties to be cautious henceforth with such ‘unauthorised persons’.

Ramadoss also sent copies of the letter to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Director General of Police (Law and Order), and Home Secretary.