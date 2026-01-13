Police book cases against H Raja, BJP cadres after Thiruparankundram standoff

MADURAI: A day after senior BJP leader H. Raja was prevented by the police from proceeding to the hilltop at Thiruparankundram to offer prayers and visit the Kallathi sacred tree, city police on Tuesday registered two cases against him and several BJP cadres in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the cases were booked at the Thiruparankundram Law and Order police station based on complaints related to the brief standoff that broke out on Monday evening when H. Raja and his supporters allegedly attempted to proceed towards the hilltop.

Police intervention, citing law and order concerns amid a pending court case, led to heated arguments between BJP cadres and the police personnel deployed at the spot.