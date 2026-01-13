Vijay requests CBI to defer further questioning in stampede case, cites works related to release of 'Jana Nayagan'

CHENNAI: TVK on Tuesday claimed that there were several lapses in the Karur stampede case and said its founder leader Vijay has sought the CBI to defer questioning him further to next week due to his prior commitments, which include work to get screened his last film Jana Nayagan and in view of the harvest festival "Pongal."

TVK general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, who returned to Chennai after being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, said the premier investigative agency will question Vijay again.

"He (Vijay) appeared before the CBI as a witness in the Karur stampede case on January 12. He requested that the enquiry be held after Pongal in view of the festival and also his film release. He would be informed about the next date for the enquiry," Nirmal Kumar told reporters here.