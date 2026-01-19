Tamil Nadu SIR: Duplicates deleted for all the wrong reasons

CHENNAI: Thirty-year-old Pavithra’s* name appeared twice consecutively on the electoral roll of a polling booth in Coimbatore’s Kavundampalayam constituency — with the same age, father’s name, gender and address.

The periodic de-duplication exercise of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ought to have deleted the duplicate entry — or Demographically Similar Entries (DSE) as the ECI calls them — but did not. The deletion appears to have finally been done during the enumeration phase of ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), albeit in a bewildering manner. First, both entries have been deleted. Second, neither has been deleted for being a duplicate. Instead, the reason marked for one deletion is “not residing (absent)” and the another, bizarrely, is “deceased”.

The case of Lakshmi* (19) in a booth in Salem (North) constituency is similar. Her name, with the exact same details, appeared three times consecutively on the rolls released after Special Summary Revision (SSR) in January 2025. In the SIR draft rolls, all three entries have been deleted — one marked as “shifted”, another as “not residing” and the third as “duplicate”. TNIE searched for these two women with their name, age, relative’s name and gender on the ECI’s portal but was unable to find them, indicating that the system may not only have deleted them for the wrong reasons, but also from everywhere.

TNIE found at least 728 groups of such consecutively-appearing duplicates that have been deleted for different reasons; one reason was “deceased” in 110 groups.