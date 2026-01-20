Who is Mamallan in whose name Chennai's sixth reservoir is to be built?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Mamallan reservoir project on January 19. The reservoir is proposed as Chennai’s sixth drinking water source and the first freshwater reservoir along the East Coast Road.

The project is named after the great Pallava king, Narasimhavarman I.

Narasimhavarman I is also called as 'Mamallan' due to his exemplary wrestling skills. He is a Tamil king belonging to the Pallava dynasty. He ruled South India from 630 to 668 AD.

He is known for being the greatest king among the Pallavas. He is the son of Mahendravarman and succeeded to the throne after him.