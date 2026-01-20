Who is Mamallan, on whose name the Chennai's sixth reservoir is to be built?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Mamallan reservoir project on January 19. The reservoir is proposed as Chennai’s sixth drinking water source and the first freshwater reservoir along the East Coast Road.
The project is named after the great Pallava king, Narasimhavarman I.
Narasimhavarman I was also called as 'Mamallan' due to his exemplary wrestling skills. He is a Tamil king belonging to the Pallava dynasty. He ruled South India from 630 to 668 AD.
He is known for being the greatest king among the Pallavas. He is the son of Mahendravarman and succeeded to the throne after him.
He defeated Pulakesin II in 642 AD in the Battle of Manimangalam and took control of the Chalukya capital, Vatapi. In recognition of this great victory, he was given the title 'Vatapikondan'.
Also, he dispatched his navy to Sri Lanka to reinstate the Sinhalese Prince Manivarma.
Notably, he founded the city of Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram, and the town was named after him. Narasimhavarman's contributions to art and architecture are still praised for innovations and nuanced sculpting.
Hiuen Tsang, a Chinese Buddhist monk and traveller, visited India during his reign and made detailed accounts.
Tsang described the people in Mamalla's kingdom lived peacefully and happily. He also noted that the kingdom was prosperous with flourishing agriculture and abundant agri-products. His visit also marked the political and cultural prominence that the Pallava dynasty exhibited at that time.
Significantly, the great Nayannar saints Appar, Tirugnanasambandar and Siruthondar lived during his reign.
In general, the Pallavas were well known for their water management system. More than 39 tanks were created. Uthiramerur and Thenneri tanks are still in use.
Mamallan was succeeded by his son Mahendravarman II, who ruled from 668 to 670 AD.