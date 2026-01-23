PM Modi accuses DMK government of promoting 'corruption, mafia, crime' at NDA rally in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the M K Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu of promoting corruption, mafia and crime.
Addressing the NDA's first political rally ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, at Maduranthakam near Chennai, Modi alleged that the DMK government had nothing to do with democracy or accountability and accused it of functioning for only "one family."
Even a child in TN knows how much corruption is happening and reaches whose pockets, the PM said.
Dubbing the DMK as "CMC" government, Modi said it stood for "Corruption, Mafia, and Crime."
He claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu has made up their mind to uproot the DMK government and asserted that a BJP-NDA government would be formed in the state after the 2026 polls.
The rally was attended by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others.
PM Modi arrived in Chennai earlier today and was received by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials.