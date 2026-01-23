PM Modi accuses DMK government of promoting 'corruption, mafia, crime' at NDA rally in TN

Dubbing the DMK as "CMC" government, Modi said it stood for "Corruption, Mafia, and Crime."

He claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu has made up their mind to uproot the DMK government and asserted that a BJP-NDA government would be formed in the state after the 2026 polls.

The rally was attended by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others.

PM Modi arrived in Chennai earlier today and was received by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials.