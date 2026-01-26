'Controversy, kutty story and punch dialogues': Take a look at what grabbed centrestage in recent TVK meet

Vijay hit the bull's eye at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) office-bearers meeting in Mamallapuram on Sunday, stating that his party is strong and self-reliant with the potential to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections solo, regardless of alliance formation.

The sweeping statement brushed away all speculations that arose if Vijay would compromise on electoral decisions, in view of the ongoing CBI investigation into the Karur stampede tragedy and the delay in the release of his last film, Jananayakan, due to censor issues.

Notably, he made clear that he is not a person who would 'yield' to pressure.

The meeting grabbed attention for various reasons, including party general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna stating that TVK has 'sleeper cells' in both DMK and AIADMK.

He also launched a scathing attack on VCK, to which he posted an explanation on his X account later, after facing backlash from VCK cadres.

In the meeting, he had said that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan should not forget that the DMK is treating him like a 'henchman'. He also questioned why Periyar and Ambedkar statues were not placed in Anna Arivalayam.

He added that it was only Thol Thirumavalavan and 20 other leaders who existed in the party, and most of the cadres were with TVK.

However, in his explanation on X, Aadhav stated that he intended to say that 20 people inside the VCK are completely aligned with the DMK and are working to prevent oppressed people from attaining power, but it has been wrongly interpreted as him saying that there are only 20 people in the VCK.

Aadhav Arjuna was VCK'S Deputy General Secretary before he joined TVK.