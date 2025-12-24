'Evil force DMK' jargon doing the rounds, once again; who will it favour, EPS, Vijay or both?

On the occasion of former CM and Actor MGR's 38th death anniversary, AIADMK leader and LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes at Puratchi Thalaivar MGR memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai.
In an X post, EPS said that MGR was an unparalleled leader who sculpted Tamil Nadu's history, be it in social justice, education, medicine, or commerce.
He also heaped praises, stating that the ambitious leader made Dravidian principles reach common people through film screens.
Notably, ahead of the TN assembly polls, he said, "Just like how our leader fulfilled the purpose for which the party was founded, we must fulfil it again. We should also realise that it is our duty to protect the people of Tamil Nadu."
Apparently, in a scathing remark targeting the ruling DMK party, he said," Let us be resolved to bring an end to the anti-people regime of the 'evil force DMK' with the support of the people of Tamil Nadu."
Although the phrase 'evil force' was constantly used by former CMs MGR and Jayalalithaa in several political speeches against DMK, EPS's remark of it in a tribute post to the legendary leader raises curiosity if it has any timely connection to TVK leader Vijay calling DMK a 'evil force' in his Erode meet that took place on December 18.
“I am repeating what MGR and Jayalalithaa said: the DMK is a ‘theeya sakthi’ (evil force). TVK is a 'thooya sakthi' (pure force)," Vijay asserted.
He also added that TVK has adopted 'electoral approaches' from CN Annadurai and MGR, who accepted Periyar as their mentor. "Anna and MGR are assets of TN," he noted.
In the Madurai conference that took place on August 21, 2025, the logo featured the theme that there will be a change in the Tamil Nadu political landscape in 2026, just like in 1967 and 1977. The choice of the years was consciously conceived.
In 1967, MGR, while being a member of the DMK, paved the way for securing the party’s first victory against the Congress. In 1977, MGR’s breakaway party (AIADMK, founded in 1972) came to power solo.
Certainly, Vijay is invoking the MGR's legacy and drawing inspiration for his political journey.
Vijay's admiration for MGR in cinema is well-known. A fight scene in Bigil (2019), with Vijay donning the Rayappan role, begins with the Ennathaan Nadakkum Nadakattume song from MGR's film Panathottam (1963).
In Mersal (2017), the introduction scene begins with Vijay performing push-ups to the Unnai Arindhaal song from MGR's Vettaikaaran (1964) playing in the backdrop.
Much earlier in his career, there comes a scene in Vaseegara (2003) where Vijay does pooja to MGR's cut-out in a theatre. Also, in his dream, MGR appears to advice him to help the needy as much as he could.
One of the posters of Jananayagan, yet to hit theatres, shows Vijay brandishing a whip with ‘nan aanai ittal’ (if I order) written on the poster. Notably, Naan Aanaiyittal is a song from MGR’s film Enga Veettu Pillai (1965).
With EPS, on December 22, addressing the media in Salem district, stating that 'all like-minded' parties opposing the ruling party are welcomed in the AIADMK-led alliance and repeating the 'evil force DMK' lingo in X post today that Vijay spilt out in Erode meet has any link? Little time to know!