'Evil force DMK' jargon doing the rounds, once again; who will it favour, EPS, Vijay or both?

On the occasion of former CM and Actor MGR's 38th death anniversary, AIADMK leader and LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes at Puratchi Thalaivar MGR memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai.

In an X post, EPS said that MGR was an unparalleled leader who sculpted Tamil Nadu's history, be it in social justice, education, medicine, or commerce.

He also heaped praises, stating that the ambitious leader made Dravidian principles reach common people through film screens.

Notably, ahead of the TN assembly polls, he said, "Just like how our leader fulfilled the purpose for which the party was founded, we must fulfil it again. We should also realise that it is our duty to protect the people of Tamil Nadu."