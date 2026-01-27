No pressure on TVK, other parties to join NDA: TN BJP chief Nainar

TIRUNELVELI: Setting the record straight, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday said that the saffron party has neither put pressure on Vijay-led TVK to join its alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections nor made any political party its slave.

Nagenthran’s rebuttal came after Vijay accused the two Dravidian majors of being subservient to the BJP while addressing a meeting of TVK office-bearers in Mahablipuram on Sunday.

Vijay had said, “They (the AIADMK) have surrendered openly. These people (the DMK) are doing it covertly.”

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Monday, Nagenthran said that it’s not the BJP but the DMK that has made the Congress and other parties its slaves.

“We have forged alliance with political parties to prevent the DMK from coming to power,” he said, quoting former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi that “there are no permanant friends and foes in politics”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation during an NDA rally at Mathuranthakam a few days ago (January 23) has had a positive impact on TN people and exuded confidence that the NDA alliance would form the government in the state after the elections.

When asked about whether it has invited DMDK and S Ramadoss-led PMK faction to join the NDA bloc, Nagenthran kept the media on tenterhooks, saying that as the rally on January 23 showed the strength of the NDA alliance, more exciting news would be known in a week.

He said as the BJP has clean hands, Vijay “did not mention the party as a corrupt and evil force”.