DMK 'allowed' allies to support TVK government to prevent President's rule in TN: Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said he had allowed the party's alliance partners to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government in order to prevent the imposition of President's Rule in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a gathering to welcome AIADMK workers who joined the DMK, Stalin said he had not objected when allies informed him of their decision to back the TVK after the Assembly elections.

"When they (alliance parties) informed me of their plans, I told them, you may go, it is your choice and your democratic right; I will not stop you. I saw them off with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of President's rule in the state, which could have paved the way for BJP rule in Tamil Nadu."

He said the current government was dependent on the support of parties that had previously aligned with the DMK.

"This government is functioning today thanks to the support of the parties that were part of our alliance-parties that aligned with us because they believed the DMK should come to power," the former chief minister said.

Stalin said leaders of the alliance parties had publicly acknowledged that they informed him before extending support to the TVK.

"Let us pledge at this event to put an end to this government that exists only through our alliance support," he added.