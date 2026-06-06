'TVK in power due to our grace': Stalin asks DMK workers to pledge end of Vijay-led govt

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday asserted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government remained in power only due to the grace of his party and its allies, and urged party workers to pledge to bring an end to the administration led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Addressing a gathering in Chennai to welcome more than 1,000 AIADMK workers who joined the DMK, Stalin said he had not opposed his allies' decision to support the TVK after the Assembly elections.

"When they (alliance parties) informed me of their plans, I told them, you may go, it is your choice and your democratic right; I will not stop you. I saw them off with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of President's rule in the state, which could have paved the way for BJP rule in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The former chief minister also reflected on the DMK's political journey since its founding in 1949, highlighting the party's opposition to the Emergency imposed in 1975 despite knowing it could lead to the dismissal of its government.

Stalin recalled that the DMK government was dismissed in 1976 and that the party remained out of power until 1989. He also recounted the electoral setbacks and successes that followed before the party returned to office in 2021. He said he was revisiting the party's history to underline that victory and defeat are recurring features of politics.

"That is why we are proving today that a DMK member is someone who neither goes wild chasing victory, nor loses heart and gives up when facing defeat, but continues to work forever," Stalin said.

It is in this situation, when the party has lost the opportunity to win and when it works as the principal opposition, so many have joined the party under the leadership of Gaja alias Gajendran, AIADMK Kattankolathur-North Union Secretary, who fought Assembly polls form the Chengelpet constituency as the candidate of that party, the DMK chief said.