'TVK government may not survive even three months', claims DMK chief Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday claimed that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay may not even survive beyond three months.

Speaking at an event where former VCK MLA Panaiyur Babu and his supporters joined the DMK, Stalin questioned the stability of the state government, which came to power in May.

Vijay's swearing-in marked the formation of Tamil Nadu's first government in six decades that was not led by either the DMK or the AIADMK.

"I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner," Stalin said.

"Many people are already talking about it, and criticism is mounting. It is not a question of six months, five months or even four months. The question now is whether this government will last even three months," Stalin said.

"It is in this context that you have joined this movement today," he added, urging the new entrants to take part in the party's organisational activities.