'TVK government may not survive even three months', claims DMK chief Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday claimed that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay may not even survive beyond three months.
Speaking at an event where former VCK MLA Panaiyur Babu and his supporters joined the DMK, Stalin questioned the stability of the state government, which came to power in May.
Vijay's swearing-in marked the formation of Tamil Nadu's first government in six decades that was not led by either the DMK or the AIADMK.
"I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner," Stalin said.
"Many people are already talking about it, and criticism is mounting. It is not a question of six months, five months or even four months. The question now is whether this government will last even three months," Stalin said.
"It is in this context that you have joined this movement today," he added, urging the new entrants to take part in the party's organisational activities.
Stalin also asked the newly inducted cadres not to criticise the parties they had previously been associated with. Quoting DMK founder CN Annadurai, he said, "Anna famously said that even the jasmine in a rival's garden has fragrance. There is no need to underestimate anyone."
A day earlier, Stalin had asserted that TVK remained in power only due to the grace of his party and its allies, and urged party workers to pledge to bring an end to the Vijay-led administration.
Addressing a gathering in Chennai to welcome more than 1,000 AIADMK workers who joined the DMK, Stalin said he had not opposed his allies' decision to support the TVK after the Assembly elections.
"When they (alliance parties) informed me of their plans, I told them, you may go, it is your choice and your democratic right; I will not stop you. I saw them off with the sole intention of preventing the imposition of President's rule in the state, which could have paved the way for BJP rule in Tamil Nadu," he said on Saturday.
In the April 23 Assembly elections, the TVK won 108 seats, falling 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. The Congress, which won five seats, broke away from the DMK alliance and also backed Vijay.
The DMK's allies -- the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML -- which won two seats each, later extended support to the TVK and enabled the Vijay-led party to stake claim to form the government.
(With inputs from PTI)