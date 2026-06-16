Military-grade’ NEET retest security to add pressure on students: Annamalai

Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday raised concerns over the stringent security measures planned for the NEET UG 2026 retest, saying the arrangements could intensify stress among students instead of easing concerns around examination integrity.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Questioning the scale of security put in place for the retest, Annamalai said the measures would add to the “already ballooning exam pressure” on candidates.

Expressing concern over the kind of security to be enforced on young aspirants, Annamalai said, “while the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce ‘exam stress’.”

In a post on X, Annamalai outlined the security arrangements announced for the examination and criticised what he described as excessive scrutiny.

“Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift. 4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance. Biometric & facial recognition before entry. Multiple layers of frisking. Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the prime minister’s office.

Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for June 21, 2026,” Annamalai said on 'X'.