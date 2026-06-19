CM Vijay moves resolution against Mekedatu dam in TN Assembly; Congress, VCK back move

Pointing to the water stress in the Cauvery basin, the resolution said, ''The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon'ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised.''

Describing the Cauvery dispute as a sensitive issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Chief Minister called for strict adherence to legal and procedural requirements.

''The Cauvery issue is a highly sensitive matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Therefore, this August House urges the Union Government to advise the Government of Karnataka not to undertake the construction of a dam or any new water storage project at Mekedatu or at any other location in the Cauvery Basin without the concurrence of the other basin States and without the approval of the Union Government,'' the resolution reads.

The Tamil Nadu government also sought intervention from the Central Water Commission (CWC), urging it not to process Karnataka's Detailed Project Report (DPR).

''This August House further urges the Central Water Commission not to examine, process, or grant approval to the Detailed Project Report submitted by the Government of Karnataka. This August House unanimously expresses its support for all measures undertaken by the Government of Tamil Nadu to prevent this attempt by the Government of Karnataka so as to safeguard the interests of the farmers of Tamil Nadu," the resolution read.

(With inputs from ANI)