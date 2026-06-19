TN axes Parandur airport to save farms, waterbodies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to shelve the proposed greenfield airport project at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. Minister for Energy Resources and Law C T R Nirmal Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government will not proceed with the airport at Parandur and is currently identifying an alternative location.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, Nirmal Kumar stated that while the government supports development, it cannot permit the destruction of vital waterbodies and fertile agricultural land that yield crops three times a year.

“Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s first field protest was launched against the airport project. Our stand (against the airport) remains firm and, in consultation with the CM, we will be exploring an alternative site for the project,” he said.

Official sources in the revenue department told TNIE, as of June, 1,700 acres of private land had been acquired from 12 villages in the Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram taluks.