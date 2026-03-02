ThinkEdu 2026: Tharoor flags AI threat to human thought, stresses value of liberal arts education

CHENNAI: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the Congress-led UDF is predicted to win a minimum of 85 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

He was speaking to senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai on the topic “Why Liberal Arts Matter” on the first day of the 14th ThinkEdu Conclave.

Referring to the elections, Tharoor claimed there is “tremendous momentum” behind the Congress-led UDF and cited opinion polls projecting at least 85 seats for the alliance. He said he has received a strong public response during campaign interactions and noted that Kerala has alternated governments for over five decades before the last elections, making a third consecutive term for the Left unprecedented.

On whether he would be a Chief Ministerial candidate, Tharoor said such decisions rest with the Congress high command and that he remains focused on his role in Parliament. Asked about his differences with the party leadership, he said the issue, which was limited to differences of opinion on Operation Sindoor, had been resolved and stressed the need to present a united face in Kerala.

Commenting on the proposal to rename Kerala as ‘Keralam’, he said the ruling front had little to show for the past 10 years apart from adding the suffix ‘m’ to the state’s name. He also suggested radical measures to attract investment to the state, including banning hartals and enacting laws to protect investors.