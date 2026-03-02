LIVE | West Asia conflict: Three US fighter jets mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences

On Monday, the Middle East crisis intensified following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks, marking the third day of high-intensity military operations.

Iran Red Crescent said that 555 people killed in Iran since the start of the war two days ago.

In major development. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, has claimed that US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA urged "utmost retraint" saying that the situation the the Middle East was "very concerning".

Iran also targeted Saudi Arabia's massive Ras Tanura refinery on the Gulf coast. A Saudi defence ministry spokesman said two drones had targeted the refinery and been intercepted, according to a statement posted by the Saudi Press Agency on X.

Earlier in the day, multiple American warplanes crashed in Kuwait but their crew survived, Kuwait's defence ministry said.