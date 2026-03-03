DMK govt credits special relief grant to 40 lakh senior citizens, widows, PwD, fishermen and tea growers

CHENNAI: Nearly three weeks after the DMK Government credited Rs 5,000 to 1.31 Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam beneficiaries, it extended the welfare push to senior citizens, widows, elderly transgender persons, persons with disabilities, fishermen families, and tea growers on Tuesday.

The State government also credited a special relief grant of Rs 2,000 along with a monthly pension to those who have been receiving a pension under various social security schemes. Notably, the assistance has been credited to over 40 lakh beneficiaries in one go.

"The assistance was credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts on Tuesday morning," said CM Stalin in a statement.

The number of beneficiaries and the assistance are as follows:

29,29,000 beneficiaries, including senior citizens and widows receiving assistance under various social security schemes, have been provided with Rs 3,200 each.

5,92,000 persons with disabilities have been provided with Rs 3,500 each.

2,58,000 families of persons with disabilities receiving maintenance assistance have been provided with Rs 4,000 each.

1,62,900 fishing families have also received assistance of Rs 8,000 per family in view of the fishing ban period from April to June.

Significantly, 14,870 tea growers in the Nilgiris district are receiving financial assistance of Rs 8.53 crore, with a support price of Rs 2 per kilogram for green tea leaves procured through 15 cooperative tea factories.