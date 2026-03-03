ThinkEdu 2026: Annamalai calls for radical reforms in public service, bats for lateral entry

CHENNAI: Speaking on the second day of the ThinkEdu Conclave, retired IPS officer and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai batted for creating more avenues for youth to enter public service, rather than “wasting their prime years” repeatedly attempting competitive examinations.

He was speaking alongside former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu in a session titled 'Youth in Public Service: Dedication and Commitment', moderated by Dinamani Editor K Vaidyanathan.

Calling for sweeping reforms, Annamalai said that after 75 years of Independence, India is mature enough to rethink how it inducts talent into governance.

Noting that nearly 13 lakh aspirants take the civil services examination annually, with only around 800 to 850 finally making it, he described the system as a “filtration model” that sidelines a vast pool of capable candidates.

Instead, he advocated more radical initiatives on the lines of Pratibha Setu, under which details of candidates who clear all stages of the UPSC examinations are shared with registered organisations for potential recruitment.