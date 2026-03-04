May seem ordinary election for others, but 'oceanic emotion for me': TVK chief Vijay at Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Actor turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday addressed a meeting of party functionaries in Thanjavur and said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is an oceanic emotion for him.
Appealing to the people of Tamil Nadu to give his party a chance in the elections, Vijay said, "It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion."
"Will you give Vijay a chance? Do you trust Vijay? Will the whistle (TVK's election symbol) resound in every house and every polling booth?" the veteran actor asked.
Training his guns on the MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state, Vijay branded it as "theeya sakthi" (evil force) and alleged that even children have started saying so.
Accusing the DMK of being inconsistent in its political stance, Vijay said that the Stalin-led party criticised the BJP-led central government in Delhi while in Chennai but "shows white flags after raids."
"They speak about a Tamil Nadu team and a Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. In cricket, the whistle is for the Chennai Super Kings. In the upcoming elections, the whistle will be for TVK. TVK is Tamil Nadu," Vijay said, asserting that his party will come to power in the 2026 elections.
"TVK will defeat the Delhi team and all other teams. No one can come between me and the people," he said.
The TVK chief also announced several poll promises focusing on the farmers of the state, including a waiver of the crop loans.
"The feasibility of completely waiving the crop loans availed from cooperative banks by farmers with upto five acres of land, and 50% waiver for those with more than five acres will be assessed and a concrete decision will be taken," he said.
He also promised that if his party came to power, the government would bear the cost of higher education for the children of landless workers and farmers with less than two acres of land.
He stressed that the TVK government will reject any anti-farmer policies, even when pressurised by the central government.
The actor-turned politician promised to open one fair price shop per 500 family cards and assured that all the essentials, except rice, will be packaged and distributed.
Citing news reports on 'Global Water Bankruptcy Report' of the United Nations University (UNU), Vijay noted that Tamil Nadu is also facing such a crisis due to non-conservation of groundwater.
Blaming illegal sand mining for the state of groundwater in the state, Vijay said that the Madras High Court had faulted the state Government for not taking proper action against the perpetrators of illegal mining.
"Could you deny that the DMK Government is supporting the 'sand mafia?" Vijay asked.
The meeting of around 4,900 TVK functionaries from eight assembly constituencies was held at Ayyasamipatti in Thanjavur, under tight security with the police imoposing strict conditions including QR code entry passes.
