May seem ordinary election for others, but 'oceanic emotion for me': TVK chief Vijay at Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Actor turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday addressed a meeting of party functionaries in Thanjavur and said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is an oceanic emotion for him.

Appealing to the people of Tamil Nadu to give his party a chance in the elections, Vijay said, "It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion."

"Will you give Vijay a chance? Do you trust Vijay? Will the whistle (TVK's election symbol) resound in every house and every polling booth?" the veteran actor asked.

Training his guns on the MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state, Vijay branded it as "theeya sakthi" (evil force) and alleged that even children have started saying so.

Accusing the DMK of being inconsistent in its political stance, Vijay said that the Stalin-led party criticised the BJP-led central government in Delhi while in Chennai but "shows white flags after raids."

"They speak about a Tamil Nadu team and a Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. In cricket, the whistle is for the Chennai Super Kings. In the upcoming elections, the whistle will be for TVK. TVK is Tamil Nadu," Vijay said, asserting that his party will come to power in the 2026 elections.