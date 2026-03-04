Seven suspects held in Nellai sickle-attack case

TIRUNELVELI: Nanguneri police on Tuesday arrested seven youths, including two involved in crimes as juveniles, in connection with the indiscriminate sickle attack on residents in Perumpathu village on Monday night which left two dead and six injured. Police said an inquiry is under way to ascertain whether any other persons were involved in Monday’s attack.

Police identified the arrested accused as S Kannan (21) of Thennimalai, A Uchimahali alias Mittai (20) of Valliyoor, M Vasantha Kumar (21) of Nedunkulam, P Anthony Michel (18), M Subbaia alias Subash (19) and S Kalyani (19) of Thennimalai, and M Raja alias Esakkiraja (19) of Nanguneri.

“The gang arrived on three two-wheelers and attacked at least eight people, killing two on the spot. The deceased were John Mark, a person with disability belonging to the SC community, and D Trinath Kata, a migrant labourer from Odisha. The attackers had worn masks. Most of the victims were standing near a tea shop and a workshop. Trinath was incidentally passing through the spot on his bicycle when he was hacked to death. Similarly, another person riding a two-wheeler was also assaulted. The six injured included members of two BC communities. One of the injured is critical at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital,” sources said.

Demanding the arrest of all the attackers, residents belonging to SC and BC communities in Perumpathu continued their road blockade for the second day on Tuesday. Several rounds of talks by police officials with them failed. When the protesters attempted to march towards the Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari four-lane national highway, police stopped them.