Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, on Thursday, assumed additional charge as Tamil Nadu Governor at the Lok Bhavan.
Arlekar has been appointed as the 27th Governor of Tamil Nadu. Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Sushrut Avind Dharmadhikari, administered the oath of office to Arlekar.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials were present. After the new Governor assumed office, the CM greeted him with a bouquet and a shawl.
Chief Secretary N Muruganandam read out the Warrant of Appointment.
The Chief Justice of Madras High Court read out the oath of office and Arlekar repeated it: "I Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, do swear in the name of God that I will faithfully discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, and will to the best of my ability, defend, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I shall devote myself, to the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu."
The proceedings for the swearing in of Arlekar concluded with the rendering of the full version of Vante Mataram and the National Anthem.
After the swearing-in was over, the CM presented a shawl and a bouquet to the Governor and his wife. Former Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Ministers including S Regupathy, EV Velu, KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, and TRB Rajaa, Union Minister L Murugan, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Heads of the Armed Forces in Chennai, and BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran greeted Arlekar.
Arlekar was sworn in as the 23rd Governor of Kerala on January 2, 2024.
Born on April 23, 1954, in Panaji, Goa. Arlekar's early interest in public service was nurtured through his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during childhood and later through his involvement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an active member since 1989.
He also served as the State President of the Goa BJP for four years. His unwavering commitment to democratic values was exemplified during the Emergency (1975–1977), when he faced imprisonment along with his father for his resolute defence of democracy.
Arlekar had also served as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly between 2002 and 2007 and served as the Speaker of the Goa Assembly between 2012 and 2017.
Besides, he had also served as the Minister for Forest and Environment and Panchayat Raj in Goa. Arlekar was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh in July 2021 and later became Governor of Bihar in February 2023.
Arlekar arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Thursday.
Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, and Health Minister M Subramanian, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and senior officials received Arlekar at the airport.
The HR and CE Minister presented Shanmuga Kavacham, a devotional Tamil hymn that invokes the protection and grace of Lord Muruga, who is also known as Lord Shanmuga.