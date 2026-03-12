Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, on Thursday, assumed additional charge as Tamil Nadu Governor at the Lok Bhavan.

Arlekar has been appointed as the 27th Governor of Tamil Nadu. Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Sushrut Avind Dharmadhikari, administered the oath of office to Arlekar.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials were present. After the new Governor assumed office, the CM greeted him with a bouquet and a shawl.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam read out the Warrant of Appointment.

The Chief Justice of Madras High Court read out the oath of office and Arlekar repeated it: "I Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, do swear in the name of God that I will faithfully discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, and will to the best of my ability, defend, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and that I shall devote myself, to the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu."

The proceedings for the swearing in of Arlekar concluded with the rendering of the full version of Vante Mataram and the National Anthem.

After the swearing-in was over, the CM presented a shawl and a bouquet to the Governor and his wife. Former Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Ministers including S Regupathy, EV Velu, KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, and TRB Rajaa, Union Minister L Murugan, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Heads of the Armed Forces in Chennai, and BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran greeted Arlekar.