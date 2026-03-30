Election is to drive out AIADMK chief Palaniswami, to prove TN will not fall for BJP, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

KANCHEEPURAM: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin kickstarted his Assembly poll campaign here on Monday and asserted that the election is a battle to drive out AIADMK chief Palaniswami.

The poll was about not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Launching his campaign here in the native town of DMK founder leader CN Annadurai (1909-1969), Udhayanidhi, addressing a massive rally, recalled his father and party chief MK Stalin's statement that the ensuing poll was a fight between TN and Delhi and asserted that the BJP must not be allowed.

Alleging that the AIADMK chief Palaniswami is PM Modi's "slave", Udhayanidhi claimed that the Leader of Opposition's "ideological mentors are PM Modi and Amit Shah".

Hence, the Assembly election is all about "driving out" AIADMK chief Palaniswami, Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?" he asked, adding people would not allow it.

Further, he said: "In this election, we must prove that Tamil Nadu is always out of Delhi's control.

Tamil Nadu must completely sideline BJP, which is betraying the state; this must be done."