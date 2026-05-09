VCK likely to announce support for TVK at 4 pm today, to clear path for Vijay-led TN govt

The VCK is expected to declare support for actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK on Saturday, ending the over three-day-long tussle and paving the way for the party to obtain a clear majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan would make the announcement at 4 pm, party spokesperson K K Pavalan said adding that the party's high-level committee on Friday authorised him to make the announcement.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in a stunning electoral debut, has been denied permission to form the government by the Governor, who has been insisting that proof of majority should be provided before a floor test in the Assembly.

Vijay has met the Governor three times since the results for the Assembly elections were announced on Monday.

The party earlier obtained support from the Congress, which won five seats in the Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance.

On Thursday, Left parties extended support to Vijay, upping the prospects for the TVK to form the government.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a long-time ally of the Left parties, also followed suit but did not send any letter of support, thereby prompting the Governor to call off the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Saturday.

Thirumavalavan has already announced that his party's decision would align with the decision of the Left parties. Vijay, who visited senior leaders of the left parties on Friday, is expected to meet Thirumavalavan on Saturday.