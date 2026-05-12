'No posters, no banners': TVK warns cadres against causing public nuisance

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday warned its cadres against any action causing inconvenience to the public and stressed that the party was founded with the "sole aim of the welfare of the people" of the state.
In a statement shared on X, General Secretary and Minister N Anand warned of "stringent action" against anyone found causing public nuisance.
"Everyone must remember that the esteemed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who is a victorious leader capable of being a member of the family of Tamil interests and who has earned the unanimous trust of the people of Tamil Nadu, has entrusted us with a great responsibility. We must journey towards that goal," he wrote.
He warned the cadres against indulging in any activity that would disrupt the normal life of the public, including family celebartions.
"...no party comrade shall place banners, posters, or anything of the sort anywhere—in streets, public places where people gather in large numbers, or in ways that cause hindrance to public movement or traffic—on occasions such as birthday celebrations or family events in a manner that inconveniences the general public. No one shall engage in any celebrations that cause hindrance to the public in any way," the TVK leader said.
"We hereby inform, with the approval of the party leader, that strict action will be taken against anyone who behaves in a manner that causes hindrance to the public through banners, celebrations, or anything else," he added.
The directive came just days after TVK chief C Joseph Vijay assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, along with nine other ministers including N Anand on Sunday.