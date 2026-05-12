'No posters, no banners': TVK warns cadres against causing public nuisance

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday warned its cadres against any action causing inconvenience to the public and stressed that the party was founded with the "sole aim of the welfare of the people" of the state.

In a statement shared on X, General Secretary and Minister N Anand warned of "stringent action" against anyone found causing public nuisance.

"Everyone must remember that the esteemed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who is a victorious leader capable of being a member of the family of Tamil interests and who has earned the unanimous trust of the people of Tamil Nadu, has entrusted us with a great responsibility. We must journey towards that goal," he wrote.