'Atrocious': SC stays Madras HC order against Tirupattur TVK MLA in 'one-vote win row'

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA R Sreenivasa Sethupathi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court order restraining him from participating in the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The HC had issued the order while hearing a petition filed by senior DMK leader K R Periakaruppan, who had lost to Sethupathi in the recently-concluded election by a margin of one vote.

“This is atrocious to say the least. The HC says the remedy is an election petition but still entertains the Article 226 petition,” a bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi observed after hearing Sethupathi’s plea. It is to be noted that Article 226 of the Constitution deals with power of HCs to issue certain writs.

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the petitioner and argued that Periakaruppan’s writ petition was filed on Saturday and heard on Sunday by the high court.