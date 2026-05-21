Congress calls TN cabinet berths ‘gift’ to loyal cadres after 59 years

The inclusion of Congress in the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet is a reward for party workers who have remained loyal for nearly six decades, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar said on Thursday, calling the development a “turning point” in the state’s political history.
Speaking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers, Chodankar said Congress cadres had long waited for a share in power.
“The Congress cadres have been striving for power for the last 59 years and have been working for it with loyalty and dedication. Now, they have got it,” Chodankar told PTI Videos.
Tamil Nadu is set to witness its first coalition government since 1952, with Congress returning to the state Cabinet after nearly six decades following its alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore said power-sharing was a natural feature of coalition politics and described Tamil Nadu as an exception until now.
“This has been the case state after state. Tamil Nadu is the only state where we worked for others' victory but had to sit outside when the elections are over,” the Virudhunagar MP said.
He said participation in governance would help Congress rebuild its political base.
“This will be a strong momentum to push the case for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister in the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections. We are confident that we will win all 40 seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Tagore added.
Senior Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy said a share in power reflected recognition for the sustained efforts of party workers.
“Since 1952, Tamil Nadu has not seen a coalition government. Our party workers, district presidents, and leaders had a persistent demand for a share in power and governance. A share in power signifies respect and self-respect for the hard work put in by our cadres,” Chakravarthy, president of All India Professionals Congress, said.
He added that the Cabinet inclusion had injected “new energy and enthusiasm” into the party and argued that coalition governments would become the norm in Tamil Nadu.
“In the future, any alliance that wins will have to accommodate a coalition government,” he stated.
The swearing-in ceremony coincided with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said Congress leaders and ministers-designate visited the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur to pay tribute before heading to Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony.
Among those inducted into the Cabinet was Kiliyoor Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar, who said meeting the aspirations of grassroots workers would remain his priority.
“After nearly 60 years, the deepest wish of our grassroots workers is being fulfilled, and that too on the solemn occasion of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary,” Kumar said, crediting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for enabling the transition.
Kumar said governance would focus on essential infrastructure and employment generation, particularly for youth in his home district.
“Our primary focus will be on basic issues like drinking water, roads, and healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, my home district ranks second in Tamil Nadu in terms of literacy and education, yet local youth are forced to migrate to other districts or states in search of livelihood. To reverse this trend, we plan to establish Tidel Parks and technology hubs locally to generate employment opportunities right at their doorstep,” Kumar added.
(With inputs from PTI)