Congress calls TN cabinet berths ‘gift’ to loyal cadres after 59 years

The inclusion of Congress in the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet is a reward for party workers who have remained loyal for nearly six decades, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Girish Chodankar said on Thursday, calling the development a “turning point” in the state’s political history.

Speaking ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers, Chodankar said Congress cadres had long waited for a share in power.

“The Congress cadres have been striving for power for the last 59 years and have been working for it with loyalty and dedication. Now, they have got it,” Chodankar told PTI Videos.

Tamil Nadu is set to witness its first coalition government since 1952, with Congress returning to the state Cabinet after nearly six decades following its alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said power-sharing was a natural feature of coalition politics and described Tamil Nadu as an exception until now.

“This has been the case state after state. Tamil Nadu is the only state where we worked for others' victory but had to sit outside when the elections are over,” the Virudhunagar MP said.

He said participation in governance would help Congress rebuild its political base.

“This will be a strong momentum to push the case for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister in the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections. We are confident that we will win all 40 seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Tagore added.