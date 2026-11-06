SC to hear DMK leader Periyakaruppan’s plea against TVK’s one-vote win in April 2026 elections

The Supreme Court on Friday admitted an appeal filed by DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader KR Periyakaruppan challenging the election of TVK candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathi, who won by a margin of one vote in the Tirupattur constituency, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April 2026.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh issued notice to Sethupathi and other respondents, asking them to file their counter-affidavits within six weeks.

Periyakaruppan had challenged Sethupathi’s victory before the Madras High Court through an election petition. However, the High Court rejected his plea, prompting the DMK leader to approach the Supreme Court.

The appeal challenges the High Court order rejecting his election petition. The Supreme Court will now examine the challenge to Sethupathi’s one-vote victory. For Sethupathi, the legal battle over his election is not yet over, while the outcome of the appeal could have significant implications for Periyakaruppan.

KR Periyakaruppan lost the Tirupattur Assembly constiuency by one-vote securing 83,374 votes against 83,375 votes of TVK's R Seenivasa Sethupathy. The results were declared on May 4.