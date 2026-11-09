'Sound of knives louder than firecrackers': Udhayanidhi targets Vijay over Theni SSI death

He also criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, calling him a “Dummy CM”, and alleged that incidents of prisoners escaping during prison inspections and police personnel being killed during visits to police stations reflected the deteriorating law and order situation.

"Under this spineless regime, nine people, including a policeman, were murdered in a single day yesterday. I strongly condemn this Dummy CM, who is running such a wretched government where the clashing sound of machetes is heard louder than the sound of firecrackers on a festival day. If this Dummy CM goes to inspect a prison, prisoners escape. If he visits police stations, policemen get murdered. Under the rule of this band of fools, there is no safety for the public, nor is there any protection for the police who are supposed to protect them," he said.

Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar died on Sunday after allegedly being struck by a youth whom he had confronted for bursting firecrackers on a public road. Kumar was posted at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Theni district.

South Zone Inspector-General Vijayendra Bidari said Senthil Kumar was returning home in civilian clothes after completing his duty when he saw a group of youngsters bursting firecrackers on a road used by the public. He advised them to move away to avoid inconveniencing others and also tried to record their activities on his mobile phone.

When he tried to apprehend one of the youths, a person struck him with an elbow, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground, Bidari said. A patrolling police team rushed to the spot and took him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

After inspecting the scene, the Theni Superintendent of Police (SP) said three people from the locality had been arrested in connection with the incident. Police also noted that Senthil Kumar had a pre-existing heart condition.

(With inputs from ANI)