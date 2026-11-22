AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government failed to argue the state's case effectively in the Supreme Court, leading to the dismissal of two applications related to the Cauvery water dispute.

Palaniswami took the matter to X and cited reports that indicate the Apex court dismissed both petitions with a single word, "Dismissed".

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two pleas of the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water.

Attaching select pages of the judgment in his post, he claimed the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, appeared unaware of the development and questioned on which page of the ruling dispensation's "victory model" book this setback would feature.

Accusing the state government of "inaction", the AIADMK leader stated that the government neither convenes an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, nor holds discussions with its ally, the Congress party, nor conducts a proper legal fight.

He further criticised the chief minister for posing for photographs in New Delhi along with his Karnataka counterpart without uttering a single word of condemnation against the latter's stance opposing Tamil Nadu's interests.