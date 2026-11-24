CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and Congress MP Manickam Tagore demanded immediate legal action against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh after the Kallakurichi District Collector lodged a formal police complaint against the MLA, alleging that he had sent her inappropriate text messages and approached her with improper intentions.
While questioning the government’s handling of the complaint, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi also praised the Collector for coming forward with a formal complaint despite the alleged pressure.
In a statement on X, Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary should have intervened when reports about the incident first emerged several weeks ago and assured the Collector of the government’s support. Instead, he said, the government attempted to suppress the issue to protect its MLA and the government.
“Had any government given importance to women’s safety and the dignity of administration, it would have condemned the MLA and initiated legal action,” Stalin said, demanding the immediate arrest and interrogation of Arul Vignesh.
He also questioned the safety of ordinary women in the State when even a District Collector was allegedly subjected to such conduct. Stalin further accused the TVK cadre of being increasingly involved in sexual offences, drug trafficking and robbery.
Kanimozhi, who said she had consistently sought an inquiry and government action since reports of the incident first emerged, congratulated the Collector for filing a police complaint against a ruling party legislator.
Describing her as an example for women facing workplace harassment, Kanimozhi questioned those who had earlier criticised her and other political leaders for raising the issue, accusing them of politicising women’s safety.
She also questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for not taking action against his party MLA despite the issue having been in the public domain for weeks.
“Delayed justice is equivalent to denied justice. Will action be taken at least now?” she asked.
Palaniswami, meanwhile, accused the Vijay government and its ministers of attempting to cover up the incident and misleading the Madras High Court over the absence of a formal complaint.
Referring to the AIADMK’s legal intervention in the matter, he said the complaint had been lodged only after the High Court directed the government to obtain an affidavit from the Collector. He alleged that the chief minister, ministers and other influential persons had acted together to suppress the issue.
Questioning how a woman District Magistrate could be denied safety in her workplace, the AIADMK leader demanded that a case be registered and the MLA arrested on Tuesday itself. He also sought a CBI investigation into the case and legal action against all those allegedly involved in the attempted cover-up.
Palaniswami further accused Vijay of losing the moral authority to continue as chief minister, alleging that the incident had exposed the contradiction between his public assurances on women’s safety and the conduct of a legislator from his party.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss also demanded immediate legal action, including arrest, against the MLA.
In a statement, Anbumani said reports that Arul Vignesh had sent inappropriate messages to the Collector and visited her camp office at night had triggered widespread shock. Despite the incident allegedly taking place two months ago, no action had been initiated on the grounds that the Collector had not filed a formal complaint, he said.
Citing reports about the Collector lodging a complaint on Monday, Anbumani said the government’s position before the High Court had also changed after the complaint was filed. He pointed out that the judge had raised questions about the action proposed against the MLA and the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee, while warning the government against shielding anyone involved.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore also called for an immediate case against Arul Vignesh under the appropriate legal provisions, followed by action without delay.
Ensuring the dignity and safety of a woman officer holding a public position was the government’s responsibility, he said, adding that no one should be exempted from the law on account of their political position or influence.