CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and Congress MP Manickam Tagore demanded immediate legal action against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh after the Kallakurichi District Collector lodged a formal police complaint against the MLA, alleging that he had sent her inappropriate text messages and approached her with improper intentions.

While questioning the government’s handling of the complaint, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi also praised the Collector for coming forward with a formal complaint despite the alleged pressure.

In a statement on X, Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary should have intervened when reports about the incident first emerged several weeks ago and assured the Collector of the government’s support. Instead, he said, the government attempted to suppress the issue to protect its MLA and the government.

“Had any government given importance to women’s safety and the dignity of administration, it would have condemned the MLA and initiated legal action,” Stalin said, demanding the immediate arrest and interrogation of Arul Vignesh.

He also questioned the safety of ordinary women in the State when even a District Collector was allegedly subjected to such conduct. Stalin further accused the TVK cadre of being increasingly involved in sexual offences, drug trafficking and robbery.

Kanimozhi, who said she had consistently sought an inquiry and government action since reports of the incident first emerged, congratulated the Collector for filing a police complaint against a ruling party legislator.

Describing her as an example for women facing workplace harassment, Kanimozhi questioned those who had earlier criticised her and other political leaders for raising the issue, accusing them of politicising women’s safety.

She also questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for not taking action against his party MLA despite the issue having been in the public domain for weeks.

“Delayed justice is equivalent to denied justice. Will action be taken at least now?” she asked.