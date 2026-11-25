Devotees and members of the general public were barred from ascending the Tirupparankundram hill in Madurai for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as heavy police deployment and strict access restrictions continued amid tensions over the Karthigai Deepam lighting controversy.

Police erected barricades along the pathway leading to the Palani Andavar temple and restricted entry to local residents. Those living on Kottai Street, which leads to the temple, were allowed access only after their residential addresses were verified through Aadhaar cards.

The restrictions follow the controversy over the non-compliance with the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting a one-time lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon, a stone pillar near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah atop the hill, on November 24.

The apex court had allowed only an authorised team, along with officials required for supervision and security, to access the site. It had expressly barred public gatherings and processions at the hilltop and clarified that the arrangement would not establish any permanent customary or religious right.

However, the Tamil Nadu government did not implement the direction, and the Karthigai Deepam lamp was lit only at its customary location near the Uchipillaiyar temple on Tuesday evening, leaving the disputed pillar unlit.

The issue also came up before the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Tuesday. Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice MD Sumathy directed the district administration to implement the Supreme Court's order and ordered the release of persons detained under the prohibitory orders. The court observed that the apex court's direction concerning the hilltop lamp should be complied with and that the religious rights of devotees should not be interfered with

Meanwhile, security arrangements across the hill and surrounding areas were significantly strengthened ahead of the festival. As many as 5,618 police personnel were deployed across the hill, temple steps, Girivalam route and adjoining areas. More than 70 additional CCTV and facial-recognition cameras were also installed to monitor the situatio

The Madurai district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) from November 23, restricting public gatherings, demonstrations, processions and unauthorised access to the hill amid apprehensions of a law-and-order situation.

The restrictions have continued to keep devotees away from the hill even as the dispute over the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon remains a contentious issue.

(With inputs from PTI)