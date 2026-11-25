Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has sought an explanation from the TVK government over the alleged failure to comply with a Supreme Court directive to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' (stone pillar) atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Governor has written to the government seeking official details of the matter, including specific instructions issued to the police and the action taken on the ground, sources told PTI.

The Karthigai Deepam was lit on Tuesday at the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple, rather than at the spot on the hill where the stone pillar stands. The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the lamp be lit once at the stone pillar.

On Wednesday, the apex court said it would hear, within a day or two, applications seeking directions to ensure that the traditional Karthigai Deepam is lit at the stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the Registry would verify the filing of the applications, including contempt petitions, and examine whether they could be listed for hearing on Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, hours after the lamp was lit at the customary location on Tuesday, bypassing the court-directed spot, the temple's Board of Trustees maintained that long-standing religious traditions must take precedence.

However, the temple priests, known as Sthanikars, distanced themselves from the Board's decision.