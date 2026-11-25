Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a petition demanding stern action against Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna for failing to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' atop Thirupparankundram hill despite a Supreme Court directive.

Addressing reporters after the meeting in Chennai, Subramaniam accused the district administration of hatching a "complete conspiracy" and betraying Murugan devotees.

Thirupparankundram, a Madurai hill, is one of Tamil Nadu’s most important Hindu pilgrimage sites, housing the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan. The hill also houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near its summit. Though the religious sites have coexisted for generations, disputes over land ownership, access and religious rights have periodically surfaced. Madras High Court judgments, drawing on civil court and Privy Council rulings dating back to 1920, have held that the temple owns most of the hill, except for specifically demarcated areas, including the dargah and Nellithope burial ground.

The latest flashpoint is the demand to light the Karthigai Deepam at a location beyond the Uchipillayar Mandapam. For nearly four decades, the dargah authorities, the HR&CE-controlled temple and major Tamil Nadu political parties have opposed moving the ritual, while the BJP, Hindu organisations and a section of devotees have demanded permission to light the lamp at an elevated spot such as Deepathoon. Their contention is that the mandapam is not at the hilltop and that devotees should be allowed to light the Deepam at another suitable location. The dispute has a history of communal tension, including the killing of Hindu Munnani leader Rajagopalan, who spearheaded the campaign in the early 1990s.

Subramaniam noted that the Collector had assured the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that arrangements were underway to light the lamp at the stone pillar at 6 pm.

Dismissing the Collector's subsequent apology to the Supreme Court, Subramaniam said, "How will merely apologising solve this? The previous DMK government did the same thing. If they continue this pattern, it raises doubts about the very need for a Supreme Court".

The row erupted on November 24 after the ceremonial lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillaiyar Mandapam, skipping the disputed Deepathoon despite a November 20 Supreme Court order permitting a one-time lighting of Deepam there.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the apex court, stating the directive could not be implemented as the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the required team.

Rejecting the explanation as a "self-defence argument," Subramaniam alleged there was no evidence the temple board was even summoned. He also accused police of assaulting devotees, including women, after putting up banners threatening a lathi-charge.

Targeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's TVK government, he claimed it was acting "even more aggressively" and pursuing an "anti-Hindu" stance than the previous DMK regime under pressure from alliance partners.

Asserting that inscriptions and a fire pit prove the structure is a Deepathoon, he said devotees have been fighting for 40 years to restore the tradition.

(With inputs from PTI)