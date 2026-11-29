CHENNAI: DMK leader and leader of opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the DMK will take the "right decision at the right time," one that ensures Tamil Nadu's rights are not compromised.

His remarks came ahead of the meeting between DMK chief MK Stalin and INDIA bloc leaders led by Congress president Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Chennai.

Speaking to the reporters on the arrival of the Congress delegation, the Leader of Opposition asked, "Are they coming? Let them come. Are you saying they shouldn't come? I am getting it to know from you," he said, in an apparent jest.

On the question if the support to the delimitation bill would be reversed, Udhayanidhi said that only party chief Stalin will take the decision and senior leaders "aunt Kanimozhi," A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu have given sufficient explanation on DMK backing the bill.

"Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state's rights. We will take the right decision at the right time. As a matter of fact, it was the DMK and our leader who first raised the issue in the country," he said about the party's opposition to the previous delimitation proposal.

"We will at no cost compromise with Tamil Nadu's rights," he asserted.

Asked about Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's silence n the delimitation row, Udhayanidhi said, "Has he spoken, ever?"

The delegation is also expected to meet NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the BJP-led central government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.

Stalin had on Saturday asserted that the DMK decided to support the Delimitation Bill as it incorporates the party's twin key demands and said it was a victory for the party's struggle and a win for all southern states.

The two demands DMK had for its support were: firm no to reduction in 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha and demand for maintaining the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states based on 1971 Census.

The party's parliamentary leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in New Delhi and conveyed the party’s decision to support the proposed Delimitation Bill

(With inputs from PTI)