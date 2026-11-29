CHENNAI: A contingent of Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge descended on DMK president MK Stalin’s Chittaranjan Salai residence in Alwarpet on Sunday in a surprise, last-ditch attempt to persuade his party to oppose the proposed delimitation Bill in Parliament on Monday. However, the effort failed to move the DMK, with Stalin later telling reporters that supporting the bill was the only option for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.
Addressing the media, he added that the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, did not have any viable alternative to the bill and argued that this bill's defeat would deprive TN of the minimum safeguards available to protect its political representation in Parliament.
Nevertheless, Rahul told reporters he had urged Stalin to ensure the BJP’s plan did not materialise. He was speaking to media at the Chennai airport before leaving for Mumbai, where the delegation, sans Sonia, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital amid buzz that his party might also support the bill.
“We mentioned to brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian union, and to India. And brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat,” he said.
The nearly 90-minute meeting, that included TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Congress Chief Ministers from Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, featured heated discussions over the bill. The INDIA delegation arrived at 4.35pm and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal broached the matter at hand.
A DMK leader said, “Apart from the numbers, he explained the technicalities in constituency redrawing during the delimitation. However, our leader (Stalin) intervened and said our party has decided to extend support since two of our demands were met in the bill -- 50% increase in the seat share and freezing the proportion of representation for another 25 years".
Stalin referred to his earlier conversations with the party's senior lawyers P Wilson and NR Elango and asked the delegation if they had an alternative, sources in the know said. When the delegation was unable to offer a viable alternative, Sonia herself asked her delegation to suggest an alternative for the DMK. “However, there was an eerie silence in the room,” a source said.
Stalin told the delegation the DMK would negotiate on the redrawing of constituencies to ensure nothing went wrong in TN, sources said
“However, Mamata intervened and asked him not to trust BJP, referring to how her party MPs were poached by BJP,” the source said.
One of the DMK MPs responded to this, saying the same would apply to the Congress as well. “Our MP told the delegation that Congress also backstabbed DMK for the sake of two minister seats. The same MP asked how DMK could trust Congress in this,” the source said.
“If delimitation is carried out based on any census conducted after 1971, TN's representation and political strength will decline. For southern parties, this is a fight for survival,” Stalin later told reporters, adding that the DMK had used its parliamentary strength to protect TN's political influence for the next 25 years and there was no room for making emotional decisions on the issue.