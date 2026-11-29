CHENNAI: A contingent of Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge descended on DMK president MK Stalin’s Chittaranjan Salai residence in Alwarpet on Sunday in a surprise, last-ditch attempt to persuade his party to oppose the proposed delimitation Bill in Parliament on Monday. However, the effort failed to move the DMK, with Stalin later telling reporters that supporting the bill was the only option for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

Addressing the media, he added that the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, did not have any viable alternative to the bill and argued that this bill's defeat would deprive TN of the minimum safeguards available to protect its political representation in Parliament.

Nevertheless, Rahul told reporters he had urged Stalin to ensure the BJP’s plan did not materialise. He was speaking to media at the Chennai airport before leaving for Mumbai, where the delegation, sans Sonia, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital amid buzz that his party might also support the bill.

“We mentioned to brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian union, and to India. And brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat,” he said.

The nearly 90-minute meeting, that included TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Congress Chief Ministers from Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, featured heated discussions over the bill. The INDIA delegation arrived at 4.35pm and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal broached the matter at hand.