A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders on Monday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to persuade him to vote against the proposed Delimitation Bill, after their meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai.
The meeting was held at Breach Candy Hospital, where Pawar is hospitalised, and lasted 40 minutes.
Although details of the meeting have not been officially disclosed, sources who were present said Pawar had not committed to changing his party's stand on the Delimitation Bill, as all its Lok Sabha MPs were in favour of voting for it.
During the meeting, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged Pawar, whom he described as a senior and veteran voice of a defiant and progressive ideology, to ensure that he and his party voted against the Bill, arguing that it was anti-democratic and would lead to autocracy in India.
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has decided to vote in favour of the BJP, while Sharad Pawar has expressed his helplessness, said highly placed sources who requested anonymity.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also spoken to all eight NCP Lok Sabha MPs and assured them that their interests would be protected. Sule is in constant touch with Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders, the sources claimed.
They further said the NCP (SP) is in no mood to reconsider its position, having already reached an understanding with the BJP.
Once the Delimitation Bill is passed during the special Parliament session, the NCP (SP) will formally join the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, they claimed.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, who was part of the delegation that met Pawar, said they discussed the Delimitation Bill with him. "We hope that all parties will take the conscious decision. The bill is important for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu because their absolute representations will be reduced and weakened," Aditya Thackeray said.
Reacting to the INDIA bloc's efforts to persuade Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was too late.
NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MPs maintained that they had not taken a stand or arrived at a decision on the Delimitation Bill, saying that a decision would be taken on the floor of the House.
The Opposition bloc's meeting with Pawar in Mumbai has assumed equal significance. The NCP (SP), which has eight Lok Sabha members, has indicated its willingness to support the revised delimitation proposal, subject to certain conditions.
Party leader Jitendra Awhad had earlier indicated that the party could support a proposal providing for a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.
The Congress and several INDIA bloc constituents have been opposing the government's delimitation proposals, arguing that they could affect the political representation of southern states. However, the positions taken by the DMK and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) have triggered fresh discussions within the alliance.
The Congress leadership is particularly concerned about maintaining a united Opposition ahead of the special Parliament session. The party wants all INDIA bloc constituents to adopt a common position and vote against the proposed constitutional amendments.