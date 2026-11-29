A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders on Monday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to persuade him to vote against the proposed Delimitation Bill, after their meeting with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai.

The meeting was held at Breach Candy Hospital, where Pawar is hospitalised, and lasted 40 minutes.

Although details of the meeting have not been officially disclosed, sources who were present said Pawar had not committed to changing his party's stand on the Delimitation Bill, as all its Lok Sabha MPs were in favour of voting for it.

During the meeting, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged Pawar, whom he described as a senior and veteran voice of a defiant and progressive ideology, to ensure that he and his party voted against the Bill, arguing that it was anti-democratic and would lead to autocracy in India.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has decided to vote in favour of the BJP, while Sharad Pawar has expressed his helplessness, said highly placed sources who requested anonymity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also spoken to all eight NCP Lok Sabha MPs and assured them that their interests would be protected. Sule is in constant touch with Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders, the sources claimed.

They further said the NCP (SP) is in no mood to reconsider its position, having already reached an understanding with the BJP.

Once the Delimitation Bill is passed during the special Parliament session, the NCP (SP) will formally join the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, they claimed.