‘TVK tops cash-for-votes list’: CPI(M) alleges money distribution ahead of October 6 bypolls

The CPI(M), which extends outside support to the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, has alleged that the ruling party is distributing cash to influence voters ahead of the October 6 bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.
CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam alleged on Thursday that TVK was at the top of the list of parties distributing money to voters and urged election authorities to take action against such inducements.
Shanmugam said he visited several villages in the Madurantakam constituency on September 30 and spoke to voters during the campaign.
“While other parties are giving money for votes, the CPI(M) is only giving pamphlets,” he quoted voters as telling him. When he asked which parties were distributing cash, the voters allegedly named TVK as the party giving the most money, he said.
The CPI(M) leader also recalled TVK chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's campaign during the April 2026 Assembly elections, when he had described his party as a “pure force” that would not distribute money for votes.
Shanmugam said Vijay had maintained the same position during the bypoll campaign, but alleged that ground-level feedback from voters indicated otherwise.
He claimed voters had told CPI(M) workers that TVK was distributing more money than other parties and that the Left party would not be able to match the amount.
“We have made it clear that the CPI(M) and the Left parties will not give money for votes and we have never done that,” Shanmugam said, adding that the party was seeking votes by highlighting its ideology and struggles for workers and people.
He alleged that cash was being distributed on a large scale in the two constituencies and called on the Election Commission to prevent voter inducement. He also demanded that leaders of parties allegedly involved in cash distribution explain their actions.
Shanmugam said the CPI(M) would file a formal complaint with the authorities over the alleged cash-for-votes practice.
The CPI(M) has fielded P Suganthi in Madurantakam, while the CPI has nominated P Lakshmanan in Dharapuram.
Though the Left parties extend outside support to the TVK-led government, they have neither joined the government nor the ruling party-led alliance. They are contesting the October 6 bypolls as a separate bloc and have opposed the TVK during the campaign.
(With inputs from PTI)