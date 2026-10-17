As AIADMK steps into 55th year, Palaniswami calls for unity to overcome political challenges

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged party workers to strive unitedly with determination and overcome the new political challenges manifest before the party.

Marking the Dravidian major's entry into its 55th year today, the former Chief Minister stressed the need for unity and resolve among the party cadres calling for concerted efforts to defeat the "anti-democratic forces", and "anti-people regime" through democratic means.

The party General Secretary said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has officially completed 54 glorious years of history and stepped into its 55th year of formation, and extended his greetings to the party members on the "momentous occasion.

In a statement commemorating the milestone, Palaniswami recalled the supreme sacrifices of the party founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, and the unwavering courage of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in building and safeguarding the movement.

He recalled Jayalalithaa's historic declaration that "even after a hundred years, this movement will function only for the people.